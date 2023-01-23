Liverpool transfer news as defender to return to Anfield.

Liverpool are set to recall Rhys Williams from his loan spell at Blackpool.

The centre-back joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan in the summer. However, Williams has struggled for regular game-time at the Championship club.

Advertisement

He’s made 17 appearances but has not played in four of Blackpool’s past five games. In addition, the Bloomfield Road outfit sacked manager Michael Appleton who signed Williams and replaced him with Mick McCarthy.

Now The Athletic reports that the 21-year-old is primed to return to Anfield.

Williams played a pivotal role in the 2020-21 season to help Liverpool qualify for the Champions League. Amid a defensive crisis with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez injured, Williams made nine appearances in the top flight to the Reds finish third in the table.

The England under-21 international spent the first half of last season on loan at Swansea City but played only seven times.

Advertisement

Advertisement