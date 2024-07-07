AFP via Getty Images

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Liverpool as pre-season preparations begin.

Liverpool have already begun preparing for the new season with players not involved in international tournaments having reported back to base for testing and early preparations for the new season. The Reds will be hoping to improve on last season’s third place finish, but while there will be high expectations, they must also come with the caveat that this will be a transitional campaign under new boss Arne Slot.

Slot will be keen to put his own stamp on his new squad over the coming weeks, and Liverpool are likely to back him. As preparations begin, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon ‘’bid’

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are being backed to step up their reported bid to land Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon this summer. The Reds have been regularly linked with the former Everton winger throughout this summer, but a deal looks tricky to pull off given Gordon’s impressive start to live at Newcastle and the likelihood that the Magpies will battle to keep hold of him.

But according to Football Insider, Liverpool are preparing to step up their efforts to land the England star on a deal worth around £70million. It’s unclear whether Newcastle would even accept that much, but nothing is likely to be resolved until Gordon returns from his Euro 2024 commitments with England.

Howe has already spoken about Gordon’s importance for both Newcastle and England, though he has hardly featured at the Euros so far. Howe said in May: “When we signed him we were looking at someone who could play both sides. When you analyse how many wingers in the Premier League can effectively play both sides, it’s not many.

“Anthony would prefer the left, but he can play on the right and play there very well - he did that a lot for Everton. That versatility is important for us, and I’m sure it will be important for Gareth as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips latest

Liverpool could be set to cash in for Nat Phillips, who has attracted interest from Trabzonspor, according to reports. Phillips spent the last half of last season on loan with Cardiff City but the Reds will price many Championship clubs out of a deal for the defender.

According to transfer ‘insider’ Fabrizio Romano, Phillips could now be sold to Turkish giants Trabzonspor. He told Playback: “Nat Phillips to Trabzonspor is a concrete possibility, yes. Trabzonspor are in negotiations for Phillips; waiting for the player to decide.”

Neville on Gakpo

Gary Neville has revealed the conversation he had with former PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy over Cody Gakpo, with the Dutchman having impressed during the Netherlands’ 2-1 win over Turkey.