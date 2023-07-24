Liverpool ready to ‘send proposal’ to make third signing of the summer

Liverpool are ready to lodge a proposal for Joshua Kimmich, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Reds will aim to bring more players to the club before the summer transfer window is shut as they seek to fill the void of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. Both are moving closer to joining Saudi Arabia sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively.

Several players have been linked with following Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai with switches to Anfield. One player who has been suggested is Kimmich. It has been reported that Bayern Munich would be willing to sell the 28-year-old despite helping the club win eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

Spanish publication Fichajes has suggested that Manchester City and Manchester United are also keen on signing Kimmich. And it is claimed that all three Premier League heavyweights 'will begin to send proposals' to Bayern in a bid to 'finalise' a deal. A price tag of £64 million has previously been mooted for the Germany international.