Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Liverpool ready to ‘send proposal’ to make third signing of the summer

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours during the summer window.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 24th Jul 2023, 07:03 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST

Liverpool are ready to lodge a proposal for Joshua Kimmich, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Reds will aim to bring more players to the club before the summer transfer window is shut as they seek to fill the void of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. Both are moving closer to joining Saudi Arabia sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively.

Several players have been linked with following Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai with switches to Anfield. One player who has been suggested is Kimmich. It has been reported that Bayern Munich would be willing to sell the 28-year-old despite helping the club win eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

Most Popular

Spanish publication Fichajes has suggested that Manchester City and Manchester United are also keen on signing Kimmich. And it is claimed that all three Premier League heavyweights 'will begin to send proposals' to Bayern in a bid to 'finalise' a deal. A price tag of £64 million has previously been mooted for the Germany international.

Bayern team-mate Ryan Gravenberch, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure have also been linked with Liverpool.

Related topics:Jurgen KloppJordan HendersonSaudi ArabiaChampions League