Liverpool have been up against Real Madrid for one reason or another on the transfer front for months now.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are being increasingly mentioned in the same sentence lately.

Following the long-winded Trent Alexander-Arnold saga, Los Blancos have been back for more by registering interest in other Anfield stars.

Alexis Mac Allister has emerged on their radar but with his contract running until 2028 and his current market value at an all-time high of €100 million (£87m), he doesn’t fit the narrative of their free agent approach.

Ibrahima Konate does, though. The defender’s terms are up next June and he has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital next summer

However, Liverpool could have the last laugh over Madrid with more than one significant powerhouse move.

Liverpool linked with Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich are trying to tie down Dayot Upamecano with a new deal but they are yet to make a breakthrough with the French centre-back. Like Konate, the 26-year-old’s contract is due to expire next year and Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on his situation.

According to BILD’s Bayern Insider podcast, Liverpool have now added Upamecano to their own transfer shortlist and could go head-to-head with Anfield legend Xabi Alonso’s side for his signature.

This isn’t the only transfer battle with Madrid that the Reds will have on their hands over the coming months either. Not only are Liverpool working on new contract terms with Konate, leading summer target Marc Guehi is also linked with a move to the Bernabeu.

Marc Guehi transfer U-turn and Ibrahima Konate contract talks

The Reds are eager to strengthen their backline options and were a whisker away from bringing Guehi to Anfield on Deadline Day. Talks with Crystal Palace collapsed in the 11th hour and naturally, reports suggested Liverpool will either reopen negotiations in January, or wait out the captain’s contract and approach him as a free agent in the summer.

This narrative took a dramatic and unexpected U-turn though when it was reported that Guehi now favours Real Madrid over Liverpool. With Konate also linked with Los Blancos, it seemed as though the La Liga giants were holding all the cards.

There is the potential for the Reds to totally out-manoeuvre Madrid, though. TBR Football reports that conversations between Liverpool and Konate are ongoing and the club believe they can reach a breakthrough over a new deal.

If new terms are agreed, Konate will be off the table for a move to Madrid. The next target will then be Guehi.

While Madrid currently seem to be the new favourite, there was once a time where the Palace star was completely sold on Liverpool, or he wouldn’t have agreed personal terms and been waiting on a medical.

As the Reds push for another Premier League title, they have a lot to lure Guehi in with, and it’s far from impossible that he will change his mind again and favour Anfield.

Then there’s Upamecano. Liverpool need extra defensive firepower after Giovanni Leoni’s ACL injury. Seeing as Joe Gomez came close to leaving the Reds over the summer, there is a chance he will move on in 2026, leaving a big gap to fill by another centre-back.

If Liverpool can tie down Konate and sign both Guehi and Upamecano, they will deny Real Madrid three huge free agents and make a significant transfer statement. By next summer Van Dijk will have just one year left on his deal, so all three players could make big impact for Liverpool moving forward.

