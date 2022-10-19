Liverpool receive big injury boost as Jurgen Klopp makes five changes vs West Ham

Liverpool team news in full for their Premier League fixture against West Ham United at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool during a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League group A match against Rangers FC at Anfield on October 11, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Reds make five changes from the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City on Sunday.

Diogo Jota was stretchered off with a calf injury in the closing stages and has been ruled out of action until after the World Cup.

He’s replaced by Fabio Carvalho on the left flank.

Harvey Elliott drops to the bench with Darwin Nunez coming into the team. That may mean that Mo Salah reverts back to the right flank.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson is back to skipper Liverpool in place of Fabinho.

Despite his excellent display against City, James Milner drops out of the side. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who made a surprise return off the bench at the weekend having expected to be sidelined for a period with an ankle injury, features at right-back.

On the left-hand side of defence, Andy Robertson drops out after recently returning from a knee issue. He’s replaced by Kostas Tsimikas.

And on the bench, there is a spot for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. He hasn’t made an appearance all season, having suffered a hamstring injury in July.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Thiago, Henderson; Carvalho; Nunez, Salah, Firmino.