Liverpool transfer news as the Reds are linked with Omar Marmoush.

Liverpool have officially registered their interest in flying winger Omar Marmoush, reports suggest.

The Egypt international - a team-mate of Mo Salah - has enjoyed a tremendous start to the season for Eintracht Frankfurt. In just 13 appearances, Marmoush has fired 11 goals and recorded seven assists. He plundered a double against Bayern Munich and also scored against Bayer Leverkusen, with Frankfurt sitting sixth in the Bundesliga. He has continued on his exploits last term as the ex-Wolfsburg man registered 17 goals and six assists in 41 games.

As a result, Marmoush's exploits have reportedly caught the eye of Liverpool ahead of next summer’s transfer window. As things stand, Salah is out of contract at the end of the campaign and he is aged 32, so a long-term successor will be required regardless of whether the Reds' talisman commits his future at Anfield.

German outlet BILD reports that the Reds have now told Marmoush's agent that they are keen. The 25-year-old is under contract at Frankfurt until 2027 and has a suggested value of €40 million with no release clause. It is claimed that Liverpool showed interest in the previous transfer window but felt they did not need an additional attacking option, with Federico Chiesa signed from Juventus.