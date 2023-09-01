The Saudi Arabian club have made their first official move for the Liverpool superstar.

Liverpool have rejected a £150m bid for Mohamed Salah from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, say reports.

Salah, 31, remains one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players and the manager spoke on the perceived interest last week, claiming any bid would be rejected.

According to Sky Sports, the deal would see an initial fee of £100m paid, with the other £50m paid in substantial installments. They also report a wage offer of a stunning £1.5m a week was on the table.

It was an approach made on behalf of Al-Ittihad during an amicable call to Liverpool director Mike Gordon on Thursday night.

Liverpool have reiterated that he is not for sale and they consider it as a closed case after their rejection, but the Saudi club are expected to maintain a strong interest.

The Saudi side side top of the Pro League with four wins from four as well as conceding no goals so far.

They signed the likes of former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and Real Madrid star Karim Benzema earlier this summer and are keen to add to their star-studded side by adding another superstar in Salah.