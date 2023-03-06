Liverpool defeated Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield.

A pitch invader is tackled by stewards after colliding with Andrew Robertson of Liverpool as players of Liverpool celebrate after Roberto Firmino of Liverpool ( Obscured ) scores the team's seventh goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on March 05, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed they have launched an investigation after a person invaded the pitch in Sunday’s triumph over Manchester United.

As the Reds celebrated the seventh goal scored by Roberto Firmino in the stunning triumph over United, a member of the crowd tried to join in on the pitch.

Andy Robertson was knocked over by the person, with the left-back then spotted clutching his ankle. Klopp could then be seen fuming as the individual was carted away by match stewards.

A Liverpool statement said: “Liverpool FC has begun an immediate investigation to identify and ban the individual pitch runner from Sunday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Anfield.

“The offender ran onto the pitch and collided with Liverpool players, risking injury, as they celebrated the seventh goal in front of the Main Stand.

“There is no excuse for this unacceptable and dangerous behaviour. The safety and security of players, colleagues and supporters is paramount.

“The club will now follow its formal sanctions process and has suspended the alleged offender’s account until the process is complete. If found guilty of the offence of entering the pitch without permission, the offender could face a criminal record and a lifetime ban from Anfield and all Premier League stadiums.