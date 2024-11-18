Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have upcoming fixtures against Southampton, Real Madrid and Man City.

Liverpool have confirmed that Virgil van Dijk will return to the AXA Training Centre this week.

The Reds captain has departed the Netherlands’ camp during the international break. Van Dijk skippered Ronald Koeman’s side to a 4-0 Nations League victory over Hungary in Amsterdam last weekend but will not play in tonight’s fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Reds revealed Van Dijk will be back at the club’s Kirkby training base later this week ‘for assessment’ before Arne Slot’s side travel to Southampton on Sunday. “Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk will not be involved in the Netherlands’ second fixture of this international window on Tuesday night,” a statement said on Liverpool’s website.

“The centre-back has departed the Dutch camp ahead of their UEFA Nations League tie at Bosnia and Herzegovina, it was announced this morning. Van Dijk skippered his country to a 4-0 victory over Hungary in Amsterdam on Saturday evening that confirmed their qualification to the Nations League quarter-finals before the next match. He will return to the AXA Training Centre this week for assessment ahead of the Reds’ campaign resuming with a trip to Southampton on Sunday.”

Van Dijk has been in magnificent form for Liverpool this season. He’s played every minute as the Reds top the Premier League table by five points, conceding only six goals in 11 games. Slot’s troops also sit at the summit of the Champions League standings, having yet to ship a goal in their four games.

After the trip to Southampton, Liverpool face European champions Real Madrid (Wednesday 27 November) before they welcome Premier League conquerors Manchester City to Anfield (Sunday 1 December).