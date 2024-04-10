Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after the draw during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on April 07, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Kopites might not be cheering on Liverpool in the Champions League this season - but would have been glued to the quarter-final action on Tuesday night.

The Reds have had to settle for a Europa League spot yet have a key interest in how things in Europe’s elite competition ensue. That is because Jurgen Klopp’s side’s Premier League title rivals are hoping to achieve glory.

Manchester City and Arsenal have reached the last eight of the Champions League. And should they secure passage into the semi-finals then they will meet over two legs. It’s something that ex-Kop defender Jamie Carragher would boost Liverpool’s chances of being crowned Premier League champions. They presently sit level with Arsenal on 71 points but have a worse goal difference of nine while City are a point adrift.

Carragher told The Gary Neville Podcast: “For Liverpool to win the league — and I've always believed this — they need the two of them [Man City and Arsenal] to play each other in the Champions League semi-final. They both need to get through because I know psychologically and physically what it's like playing an English team. It takes a lot out of you and when you're going for a league title, that could help Liverpool."

After City and Arsenal’s respective quarter-final first legs, they still have a chance of doing battle in the last four. City, the Premier League and Champions League holders, earned a 3-3 draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. In a thrilling encounter in the Spanish capital, the visitors took the lead through Bernando Silva before Los Blancos went ahead at half-time via a Ruben Dias own goal and a strike from Rodrygo. City turned the game in the second period through fine goals from Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol but Federico Valverde equalised for Madrid with 11 minutes remaining.

Arsenal, meanwhile, secured a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners went ahead through Bukayo Saka but Bayern hit back as Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane bagged. Leandro Trossard secured parity for Arsenal with 14 minutes remaining while both outfits felt that they should have penalties to win the game.