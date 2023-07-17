Fabinho is in talks about leaving Liverpool. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool appear as if they'll be set to be in the market for a third midfielder in the summer transfer market.

The potential departure of Fabinho to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad means that the Reds will have to purchase a replacement. A bid of £40 million has been launched by Nuno Espirito Santo's side, with discussions between the two clubs now being held.

While Liverpool have already recruited Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai - for a combined £95 million - they'll require someone filling the void of Fabinho shielding the defence.

Southampton's Romeo Lavia has been linked with a switch to Anfield throughout the summer. However, the Saints are demanding around £50 million for the 19-year-old.

Other potential names who have reportedly been identified include Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips - along with Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch and Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.

It's certainly a window in which several high-profile midfielders are on the move, with Jude Bellingham joining Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, Declan Rice completing a switch to Arsenal from West Ham and Mason Mount saying goodbye to Chelsea and link up with Manchester United.

And United seemingly in the market to improve their engine room further. According to the Manchester Evening News, If Scott McTominay departs Old Trafford then a replacement will be required.

Included in the Red Devils' list include Sofyan Amrabat, who worked with Erik ten Hag at FC Utrecht. A price tag of around £35 million has been suggested for the 26-year-old, who shone when helping Morocco reach the 2022 World Cup semi-final in Qatar.