Liverpool rookie could be involved against Everton as prolific 17 y/o also trains

Liverpool are set to be without Andy Robertson for the Merseyside derby.

A Liverpool rookie could be set for a place on the bench for the Merseyside derby against Everton.

The Reds will be without Andy Robertson for the Anfield encounter on Saturday (12.30 BST). The left-back suffered a shoulder injury in Scotland's 2-0 loss to Spain and will be sidelined for a sustained period.

As a result, Kostas Tsimikas is in line to deputise in defence against Everton. The Greece international will make only his second Premier League appearance of the season but has made three outings in cup competitions.

But Liverpool don't have out-and-out senior cover behind Tsmikas. Joe Gomez is an option, but his best role is centre-back while he can also operate on the right-hand side.

England youth international Luke Chambers is highly rated at the club. The versatile left-footed defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Kilmarnock. Meanwhile, he came off the bench for his Liverpool debut in the 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Leicester City last month, while he was an unused substitute for the 1-1 Premier League draw at Brighton before the international break.

However, reports have suggested Chambers rolled his ankle during England under-20 duty and he indeed was not spotted in training on Thursday. Meanwhile, right-back Conor Bradley is still unavailable as he recovers from a stress fracture on his back.

With Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic still sidelined, Curtis Jones suspended for the second of three games and Ben Doak a doubt, Klopp could be short of a full complement of outfield players against Everton.

As a result, he could reward Calum Scanlon with a chance. The 18-year-old, signed for £500,000 from Birmingham City in March 2022, was part of Klopp's pre-season squad for trips to Germany and Singapore. He featured in friendlies against Karlsruher, Greuther Furth and Leicester as well as against Darmstadt at Preston North End's Deepdale.

So far this season, Scanlon has made five appearances for Liverpool's under-21s. Four of those have been in left-back roles while he scored in a 3-0 EFL Trophy victory over Morecambe operating as a left wing-back.