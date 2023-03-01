Register
Liverpool sale news as $21bn MLB owners named as possible investor amid FSG decision

Fenway Sports Group are seeking investment in Liverpool and Liberty Media have been linked.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
1 hour ago

Fenway Sports Group are exploring media groups as potential investors to buy into Liverpool, according to reports.

FSG put the Reds on the market almost four months ago, having been at the helm since 2010.

Principal owner John Henry recently confirmed that the American group are seeking a partial rather than a complete sale of the Anfield outfit and talks have been ongoing with parties.

Now The Telegraph suggests media companies are being sounded out - and Liberty Media are one who could be a possible investor.

Liberty Media own Formula One as well as the Major League Baseball team the Atlanta Braves and US-based radio group SiriusXM radio group. The group is valued at $20.8 billion according to Forbes.

Chairman of Liberty Media is John Malone who, per Forbes, has a net worth of $9.5 billion.