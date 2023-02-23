Fenway Sports Group are seeking investment in Liverpool.

John Henry will arm Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with the funds to change his squad in the summer transfer window.

The Reds' principal owner has declared that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are not looking for a 100% sale of the club. Having put the Anfield outfit on the market at the beginning of November, FSG are seeking additional investment rather than a complete takeover.

Henry recently told the Boston Sports Journal: “I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process. Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are we talking with investors about LFC? Yes.

“Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won’t be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20-plus years?”

Liverpool sit just eighth in the Premier League and are on the verge of crashing out of the Champions League after suffering a 5-2 last-16 first-leg loss to Real Madrid.

The Reds require several additions in the summer but have no obvious bankable assets they could sell like in previous years.

Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s top target, with midfield an area that is set to be prioritised.

However, The Times reports that Henry is willing to back Klopp in the market and will give him the funds needed.