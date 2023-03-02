Liverpool sale latest news as Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Paglicua makes honest admisson.

American billionaire Stephen Pagliuca admitted he explored a takeover at Liverpool before Fenway Sports Group’s (FSG) arrival.

FSG made the decision last November to put the Reds on the market. Principal owner John Henry has explained that the American group are seeking minority investment rather than a full sale.

A host of parties have been linked with Liverpool since the news broke almost four months ago. Pagliuca has been mentioned as one possible candidate who could buy into the Anfield outfit.

The 68-year-old New Yorker is the co-owner of NBA giants the Boston Celtics while he also the majority shareholder of Seria A club Atalanta. In addition, Pagliuca was in the reckoning to purchase Chelsea last year when Roman Abramovich was forced to sell after being sanctioned by the UK government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A Todd Boehly-led consortium instead won the race.

And Paglicua, speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit (via the Manchester Evening News), revealed he looked into buying Liverpool before FSG purchased the club from Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300 million in 2010.

He said: “I looked at Liverpool about 15 years ago when they had that situation. I can’t talk specifically about any transactions we are working on because of confidentiality agreements, but obviously, we are aware of those transactions.

“The questions on those transactions, in general, is what price level do we think is sustainable? Obviously the Chelsea process, which received a record price, has probably motivated folks to try and monetise clubs that they have owned for a long time, and we are certainly in a period where values have been driven up.

“Anyone who buys a club has to assess the economic opportunity, how much money we have to put in to keep up the quality and what that will cost you. That is what we do in everything we are looking at.”

