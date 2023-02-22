Liverpool sale news as £600m claim made after FSG chief John Henry admission

Liverpool takeover latest news as Fenway Sports Group continue to seek investment.

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) could bank as much as £600 million with a partial sale of Liverpool.

It was at the start of November when FSG made is public knowledge that the Reds had been placed on the market. It had been suggested that the American group were open to a full takeover, having owned the club since 2010.

However, FSG principal owner John Henry broke his silence to declare that the club would not be fully sold and talks with investors are afoot.

According to The Athletic, FSG have discussed parting ways with 10-15% of the Reds. Based on a valuation of around £4 billion, it could lead to between £400-600 million being brought in.

The report said: "Offloading a stake of between 10 and 15 per cent has been discussed and should any interested parties share FSG’s £4 billion valuation of Liverpool, that would equate to between £400m and £600m."