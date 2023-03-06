RedBird Captial Partners chief Gerry Cardinale speaks out on Fenway Sports Group’s decision to look for investment in Liverpool.

RedBird Capital Partners chief Gerry Cardinale has suggested that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) may have put Liverpool on the market because Mike Gordon is looking at retiring.

It's been four months since it emerged that the Reds were up for sale. Principal owner John Henry recently declared that FSG are looking for investment in the Anfield outfield rather than a complete takeover.

Liverpool director Gordon has taken a back for his role, having acted a conduit between the club and FSG.

And Cardinale, whose RedBird group purchased an 11% stake in FSG for £533 million in April 2021, believes there was never a 'driving desire' from Henry and Co. to sell Liverpool.

Speaking at the Financial Times' Business of Football Summit (via Tribal Football), he said: "Things tend to get a little ahead of the situation.

“I think our partner in Liverpool, Mike Gordon, who is really a visionary and thought leader, is - I think - looking to retire and there was maybe an opportunity to see if maybe someone could replace him or buy him down.