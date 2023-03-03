Fenway Sports Group are looking for investment in Liverpool.

From left: Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan, principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have been urged to change their approach and spend big in the summer transfer window after confirming they are not seeking a full Liverpool sale.

The American group made the decision to put the Reds on the market almost four months ago. FSG purchased the club for £300 million from Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2010.

A host of parties have been linked with Liverpool - from the likes of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, America and Germany. However, principal owner John Henry recently confirmed that FSG were only seeking minor investment in the Anfield outfit.

FSG have overseen Liverpool's return to the glory since appointing Jurgen Klopp as manager in October 2015. That success has been been built on a sustainable model when it comes to transfers. Player sales such as Philippe Coutinho have helped fund incomings including Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

But with the Reds languishing in seventh spot in the Premier League this season and facing a battle to qualify for the 2023-24 Champions League, it's widely agreed that several additions are required in the summer.

Former Kop favourite John Aldridge, writing for Sunday World, believes FSG will need to splash the cash if they're not willing to give up a majority stake in Liverpool.

Aldridge wrote: “Liverpool's owners have backtracked on their plans to sell the club and they need to make sure that what comes next does not get messy.

“John W Henry and his Fenway Sports Group (FSG) get a lot of stick from Liverpool fans – and it is not always justified. We know they don’t have the cash of the owners at Manchester City or Chelsea, but that is not a crime. The way City and Chelsea have navigated football’s Financial Fair Play rules is very dubious – and I have never been a fan of the methods that has allowed them to buy themselves a seat at the game’s top table.

“Yet when FSG signalled their intentions to sell the club a couple of months ago, I resigned myself to the prospect of a Sheikh or an American billionaire turning Liverpool into his new play thing. Now, after Liverpool’s already stuttering season hit a new low – with the devastating 5-2 Champions League defeat against Real Madrid – many fans will conclude that FSG’s model of keeping the club’s net transfer spend low is no longer functioning.

“That’s why I am urging FSG to change their approach after they confirmed they are seeking fresh investment in the club rather than a full sale.

“Big-money investors will not be interested in getting involved with Liverpool unless they have full control, which is why the warning signs are flashing for me. The Real Madrid hammering confirmed that Jurgen Klopp’s side has run its course and is in need of a major reboot that will cost around £300 million.

“In the past, FSG have financed big-money moves by selling star names such as Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho for mega money. That meant they were basically reinvesting the cash generated by sales to sign new players – and it proved to be a highly successful policy as Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker were among the big success stories.

“Yet every team has a natural cycle and after going so close to winning four trophies last season, Liverpool have lost their way in alarming fashion.