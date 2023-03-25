Register
Liverpool sale news as Finish businessman drops hint amid FSG decision

Thomas Zilliacus is trying to complete a Manchester United takeover but could turn his attention to Liverpool.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 25th Mar 2023, 07:32 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 10:43 GMT

Finish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus has hinted he could move for Liverpool should a takeover in Manchester United fail.

Zilliacus is the latest name to declare he has entered the fray to buy United after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Zilliacus revealed he wants to buy half of United from the Glazer family while the other half will be bought by fans - who will be part of decision-making at Old Trafford.

However, should his bid fail, the 69-year-old admits that he could look to invest in Liverpool as Fenway Sports Group seek investment.

Speaking to CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs, Zilliacus - a former chairman of 32-time Finish champions HJK Helsinki, said: "We would definitely be exploring other options and my brother-in-law would be very happy because his team is Liverpool.

"Yes, we would be looking at other opportunities and we have been looking at other opportunities earlier, also. Definitely if this, for whatever reason is one where the sellers say: 'No, we are not interested in what you are offering. We want to go with somebody else’ then we have to look elsewhere."

Principal owner John Henry recently admitted FSG are looking for investors rather than a complete sale of Liverpool.

