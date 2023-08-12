Register
Liverpool ‘scared’ to meet financial request as Chelsea close to completing transfer

Liverpool and Chelsea have been battling for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

By Will Rooney
Published 12th Aug 2023, 08:12 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 08:31 BST
Romeo Lavia. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Romeo Lavia. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for Romeo Lavia, reports suggest.

Liverpool have made three bids so far this summer for the Southampton midfielder - culminating at £48 million. Yet despite being in need of a replacement for duo Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who departed for Saudi Arabia sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively, one has still not been sought on the eve of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Now it has been claimed that Chelsea are nearing an agreement with the Saints for Lavia. Belgium-based reporter Sachia Tavolieri has suggested that the London side are willing to pay up to £55 million for the 19-year-old - some £5 million more than Southampton initially wanted - and are keen to get things done quickly so Liverpool cannot hijack the transfer

He posted on Twitter: “Agreement between #CFC & #SaintsFC now close to 52M£ + 3M£ add-ons. Not a done deal yet as it left some extra information to be exchanged tomorrow even if Soton accepted the fee as revealed this evening.

“Been told #ChelseaFC wants to anticipate a possibly last minute hijack from #LiverpoolFC by asking the team responsible to be prepared for medical tests.

“Joe Shields absolutely impressive for #CFC on this transfer while #LFC was scary to meet #SouthamptonFC financial requests.”

Liverpool and Chelsea are also in a battle to sign Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The Reds have had a British record bid of £110 million accepted for the Ecuador international. However, it is said that Caicedo would prefer to join Chelsea, which is why things are stalling.

