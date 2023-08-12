Liverpool ‘scared’ to meet financial request as Chelsea close to completing transfer

Romeo Lavia. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for Romeo Lavia, reports suggest.

Liverpool have made three bids so far this summer for the Southampton midfielder - culminating at £48 million. Yet despite being in need of a replacement for duo Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who departed for Saudi Arabia sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively, one has still not been sought on the eve of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Now it has been claimed that Chelsea are nearing an agreement with the Saints for Lavia. Belgium-based reporter Sachia Tavolieri has suggested that the London side are willing to pay up to £55 million for the 19-year-old - some £5 million more than Southampton initially wanted - and are keen to get things done quickly so Liverpool cannot hijack the transfer

He posted on Twitter: “Agreement between #CFC & #SaintsFC now close to 52M£ + 3M£ add-ons. Not a done deal yet as it left some extra information to be exchanged tomorrow even if Soton accepted the fee as revealed this evening.

“Been told #ChelseaFC wants to anticipate a possibly last minute hijack from #LiverpoolFC by asking the team responsible to be prepared for medical tests.

“Joe Shields absolutely impressive for #CFC on this transfer while #LFC was scary to meet #SouthamptonFC financial requests.”