Liverpool have another chance to sign ‘most gifted’ winger after £100m bid rejected

Liverpool have learned the amount they will need to offer this summer to try again for this transfer target.

Liverpool could have the chance to revisit their interest in an old transfer link this summer, having already had previous attempts to sign him rejected.

The player in question is Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, who has been on Liverpool’s radar for a while now. Despite the Spanish powerhouses making it abundantly clear last summer that the Brazilian was not for sale, they could now be considering his potential exit.

According to Fichajes, Madrid have ‘opened the door to a possible sale’ of Rodrygo. The 24-year-old is under contract until 2028 but could be moved on as part of a reshuffle this summer. Anfield legend Xabi Alonso has reportedly reached an agreement with Los Blancos to replace Carlo Ancelotti, and his arrival could result in some squad changes.

The Madrid board reportedly view a Rodyrgo exit as a chance to fund other signings this summer. Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have immediately been put on alert following this information.

The La Liga giants have named their asking price and it is less than what Liverpool had offered last year in their attempt to sign the Brazilian. Real Madrid will reportedly only let Rodrygo leave this summer if they are met with their requested €100 million (£85m) fee.

The Reds offered more than that in their attempt to sign the versatile winger last year. Spanish media reported last May that Madrid rejected a £100 million offer from Liverpool, ruling Rodrygo as ‘un-transferable’ at the time. Now, they have opened the floor up to new offers and could send him on his way if the right offer presents itself.

Jude Bellingham praises Liverpool target Rodrygo

Jude Bellingham, who looks set to be playing with Trent Alexander-Arnold next season, has described teammate Rodyrgo as an ‘underrated’ player.

Earlier this year, the England international spoke to CBS Sports about the impact Rodrygo has on the Madrid team.

“Rodrygo is so underrated. I think, for me, he’s probably the most talented and most gifted player in the squad. The things he can do with the football... We’ll be messing around and he’ll flick the ball up somehow and you’ll be like, ‘How did you do that?’,” Bellingham said.

“Another thing to mention is that he is the one that sacrifices the most. I think it’s clear that his favourite position is the left but it’s important to note that he does a lot for the team, defensively as well, on the right-hand side.”

Liverpool’s attempt to sign Rodrygo wasn’t the first time they had made a move for him either. The Reds reportedly tried to bring him to Anfield from boyhood club Santos but the player opted to stay in Brazil to focus on the project there.

“We didn’t close the deal because I didn’t want to. I wanted to stay at Santos even though the offer was very good,” Rodrygo said. “Everything was very good, but my desire spoke louder. I wanted to stay at Santos and make a bit of history at the club. And that’s what happened: I was able to fulfil my dream of playing for Santos. But it’s true, I almost went to Liverpool.”

