Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, left, with Alexis Mac Allister. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai's hamstring injury is reportedly not as bad as some have suggested.

The midfielder suffered a recurrence of his setback that recently ruled him out of four matches. As a result, Szoboszlai had to sit out Liverpool's 3-1 loss at Arsenal last Sunday.

It was claimed by Hungary media outlet Index that the £60 million summer signing could be absent for up to four weeks.

However, Ben Boscak - a Hungarian-based journalist - reports that Szoboszlai has been checked over by a specialist in his homeland and he'll be back sooner than a month.

Meanwhile, Wataru Endo is back on Merseyside after representing Japan at the Asian Cup. The Samurai Blue crashed out of the competition at the hands of Iran in the quarter-finals in Saudi Arabia.