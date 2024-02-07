Register
Liverpool 'sees specialist' over injury but Reds set for selection boost against Burnley

Liverpool injury news on Dominik Szoboszlai after missing the 3-1 loss to Arsenal.
By Will Rooney
Published 7th Feb 2024, 20:05 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 20:16 GMT
Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, left, with Alexis Mac Allister. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, left, with Alexis Mac Allister. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Dominik Szoboszlai's hamstring injury is reportedly not as bad as some have suggested.

The midfielder suffered a recurrence of his setback that recently ruled him out of four matches. As a result, Szoboszlai had to sit out Liverpool's 3-1 loss at Arsenal last Sunday.

It was claimed by Hungary media outlet Index that the £60 million summer signing could be absent for up to four weeks.

However, Ben Boscak - a Hungarian-based journalist - reports that Szoboszlai has been checked over by a specialist in his homeland and he'll be back sooner than a month.

Meanwhile, Wataru Endo is back on Merseyside after representing Japan at the Asian Cup. The Samurai Blue crashed out of the competition at the hands of Iran in the quarter-finals in Saudi Arabia.

Endo has been snapped at Liverpool's AXA Training Centre and should be back available for Saturday's clash against Burnley at Anfield.