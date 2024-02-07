Liverpool 'sees specialist' over injury but Reds set for selection boost against Burnley
Dominik Szoboszlai's hamstring injury is reportedly not as bad as some have suggested.
The midfielder suffered a recurrence of his setback that recently ruled him out of four matches. As a result, Szoboszlai had to sit out Liverpool's 3-1 loss at Arsenal last Sunday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It was claimed by Hungary media outlet Index that the £60 million summer signing could be absent for up to four weeks.
However, Ben Boscak - a Hungarian-based journalist - reports that Szoboszlai has been checked over by a specialist in his homeland and he'll be back sooner than a month.
Meanwhile, Wataru Endo is back on Merseyside after representing Japan at the Asian Cup. The Samurai Blue crashed out of the competition at the hands of Iran in the quarter-finals in Saudi Arabia.
Endo has been snapped at Liverpool's AXA Training Centre and should be back available for Saturday's clash against Burnley at Anfield.