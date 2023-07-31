Liverpool have held recent talks with Celta Vigo over the possibility of signing Gabri Veiga, according to reports.

The Reds have re-entered the transfer market for a midfielder despite already splashing out a combined £95 million for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But with Jordan Henderson departing for Al-Ettifaq and Fabinho edging towards a switch to All-Ittihad, a replacement is needed. Romeo Lavia has been identified by Jurgen Klopp's side although they have had one bid of £37 million rejected. Southampton are said to be holding out for £50 million.

A swathe of midfielders were linked with Liverpool earlier this summer - with one being Veiga. The 21-year-old recorded 11 goals and four assists for Celta Viga last season and reportedly has a £34 million release

According to CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs, speaking to The Boot Room, a senior Anfield official has held talks with ex-Reds boss Rafa Benitez - now in charge of the Spanish club - about Veiga. And the possibility of buying the Spain under-21 international then loaning him back has been discussed.

"There’s a release clause there, there’s plenty of Premier League clubs who are looking at the player," said Jacobs. “And game time is going to be quite important to Gabri Veiga as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I know, for example, Liverpool haven’t moved for Veiga, but they scouted him and there was a recent conversation between someone senior at Liverpool and Rafa Benitez and the feeling was that there might be an opportunity to sign and loan back because the player’s so adamant that if he moves to a big Premier League club, he needs instant game time.