Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly had eyes on Andre Trindade as Fluminense won the Copa Libertadores.

Fluminense’s midfielder Andre Trindade and teammates raise the trophy after winning the Copa Libertadores final. Picture: PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool ‘sent representatives’ to watch Andre Trindade help Fluminense claim Copa Libertadores glory during the weekend, reports suggest.

The midfielder was a target for the Reds in the summer transfer window as Jurgen Klopp aimed to rebuild his engine room. Liverpool made a bid but Fluminense rebuffed the offer as they did not want to lose such a key player in the middle of the Brazilian season - especially as they were in pursuit of the South American title. Andre also wanted to remain at Flu to help the club win the Copa Libertadores for the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, that decision reaped the rewards as Fluminense lifted the silverware aloft on Saturday. They earned a 2-1 extra-time victory over Argentinean giants Boca Juniors at the Maracana, with Andre playing the entire 120 minutes and his performance catching the eye.

According to Brazilian outlet Ge Globo, the Reds had representatives present to run the rule over the 22-year-old. Premier League rivals Arsenal and Fulham also had eyes on Andre in Rio de Janeiro.