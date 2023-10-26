Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool will welcome back Cody Gakpo into their squad for tonight’s Europa League clash against Toulouse at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed the striker, who has missed the past three games with a knee issue, will be back involved. Gakpo has been in full training since Sunday and indeed was put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre yesterday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gakpo is one of two players who will again be available from last Saturday’s 2-0 Merseyside derby victory over Everton. Curtis Jones is the other who’ll feature and is likely to start. Jones is currently serving a three-match Premier League ban following his sending-off in the 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Meanwhile, with Andy Robertson sidelined for a sustained period, Klopp has a decision to make as to who features at left-back. Kostas Tsimikas is now first choice but he may be rested with a top-flight fixture against Nottingham Forest to come on Sunday.

In terms of senior replacements, Klopp has already suggested Joe Gomez could play in the role. But the England international may also be lined up to be deployed in central defence or deputise for Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right-hand side.

Youngsters Luke Chambers and Calum Scanlon were included in training and are both options. Chambers, 19, made his debut as a late substitute in the 3-1 triumph over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, while he was also included on the bench for the 2-2 draw at Brighton in the Premier League. Chambers would likely have been in the squad against Everton yet rolled his ankle while on England under-20 duty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Instead, Scanlon, 18, was named as a reserve for the first time. Both fledgling talents then played for Liverpool under-21s in a 1-1 draw with Benfica in the Premier League International Cup the following day. Chambers played in the first half before he was replaced by Scanlon at the interval.