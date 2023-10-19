Liverpool set for double injury boost but forward among six not spotted in training

Liverpool face Everton in the Merseyside derby and here’s what we spotted from training ahead of the game.

General view during a training session at AXA Training Centre on October 19, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have reassembled at the AXA Training Centre after the international break.

And the Reds are preparing for the 244th Merseyside derby when Everton travel to Anfield on Saturday (12.30 BST).

Jurgen Klopp’s side were put through their paces in Kirkby today. And it was no surprise that Andy Robertson did not feature in the session. The left-back suffered a shoulder injury during Scotland’s 2-0 loss to Spain last week. He’s been spotted in a sling since and is expected to be sidelined for a sustained period.

What’s more, Robertson’s countryman Ben Doak appeared to be absent. The 17-year-old winger missed Scotland under-21s’ 2-1 win over Malta earlier this week because of an injury - and is now a doubt for the Everton clash.

But in better news, it appears Cody Gakpo will be available. The forward has missed Liverpool’s past two games after he picked up a knee injury shortly before scoring in the 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Gakpo is back in training, though, which hands Klopp a key attacking boost.

Diogo Jota will also be back after serving a one-match suspension following his sending-off at Tottenham. Caoimhin Kelleher was forced out of Republic of Ireland duty after requiring stitches to his knee but could be sighted walking out to the training pitches with his gloves and may be back to deputise in goal.

Meanwhile, the South American quartet of Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Alisson Becker are already back despite playing in the early hours of Wednesday morning UK time. After recording a goal and an assist to inspire Uruguay to a 2-0 win over Brazil, Nunez admitted he was suffering from cramp. But it appears the striker will be involved from the bench, at the very least.

Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Conor Bradley were not spotted, though, as they work back from respective injuries. Versatile left-footed defender Luke Chambers could also not be pictured amid reports he rolled his ankle while on England under-20 duty. Chambers had been on the bench in the 1-1 draw at Brighton before the international break, while he came on for his debut in the 3-1 Carabao Cup triumph over Leicester City.