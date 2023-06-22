Newcastle United are closing in on a midfield signing which will likely mean they park interest in Nicolo Barella.

Newcastle United are closing in on a move for Sandro Tonali.

Reports suggest that the Magpies are set to sign the AC Milan midfielder for a fee of £60 million.

The Magpies are aiming to bolster their options as they prepare for the Champions League after finishing third in the Premier League. The Northern Echo cites that Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth has already held smooth talks with San Siro officials overs a deal.

And with Eddie Howe's men seemingly moving closer to Tonali, it will likely mean that they park interest in Nicolo Barella.

Newcastle were said to keen on the Inter Milan star and willing to pay £50 million for his services. However, the Champions League finalists reportedly value Barella, who recorded nine goals and 10 assists last season, at around £80 million.

It appears that Newcastle will therefore walk away from a move for Barella - and there will be one fewer interested party should Liverpool look to step up their interest.

The Reds have been linked with the Euro 2020 winner with Italy for several months with Jurgen Klopp an admirer. The Liverpool supremo is aiming to recruit at least one more midfielder before the summer transfer window shuts, having already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35 million.