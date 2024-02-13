Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Conor Bradley is back in Liverpool training.

The right-back has returned to Merseyside, having been granted compassionate leave following the passing away of his father. Bradley's dad sadly died ahead of Liverpool's 3-1 loss against Arsenal on Sunday 4 February. Earlier that week, the 20-year-old scored his first Reds goal - and recorded two assists - in a 4-1 win over Chelsea.

Bradley was also absent from last weekend's 3-1 triumph against Burnley. Liverpool gave him as much time as he needed to be with his family in Northern Ireland. Ahead of the game, manager Jurgen Klopp said: “The boy gets as long as he needs with his family. I think [from] next week on, he will be back in training, but we have to see.

“If he doesn’t feel like it, that’s fine as well. In the moment, he’s still with his family and in the best place.”

The club have posted a video from their AXA Training Centre today and Bradley has reported for duty.

Meanwhile, Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez were also captured. Both were absent for Burnley because of illness. Gomez did report for duty on the eve of the encounter but was sent home because he had a temperature. Alisson, meanwhile, could not sleep or eat in the build-up so Caoimhin Kelleher deputised in goal.

It means that the trio could all be back in the squad when Liverpool make the trip to Brentford on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

Liverpool will wait to see if Mo Salah can feature against the Bees. It's approaching four weeks since the Reds' talisman suffered a hamstring injury while representing Egypt at the African Cup of Nations. Salah, who has scored 18 goals this season, could be back in some parts of training ahead of the game.