Liverpool injury update on Luis Diaz, Joel Matip and Naby Keita.

Liverpool are set to fly off to Dubai this week as they prepare for the Premier League season restart.

The Reds return to action in just more than two weeks' time when they face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Thursday 22 December.

Advertisement

There will be six absent when Jurgen Klopp's side jets off to the Middle East because of the World Cup, though. Jordan Henderson netted in England's 3-0 defeat of Senegal to move into the quarter-finals, while Trent Alexander-Arnold was an unused substitute.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk's Holland and Ibrahima Konate's France are also into the last eight, while Alisson Becker and Fabinho will both be hoping to advance into the next stage with Brazil.

The only Liverpool player to suffer elimination in Qatar so far is Darwin Nunez after Uruguay crashed out at the group stage. The striker is set to meet up with his Reds team-mates after a short break.

Still, Klopp has key players including Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara who will be present from the first day of the warm-weather camp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And with friendlies against AC Milan and Porto scheduled in the Dubai Champions Cup, they're ideal preparation for Liverpool in their bid to climb into the top-four picture in the second half of the season.

And according to The Athletic, Liverpool are poised for a triple injury boost for those friendlies. It is reported that Joel Matip and Naby Keita have both returned to full fitness during the hiatus of the season.

Matip, a centre-back, has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season. He's been sidelined with a calf problem and hasn't played since October.

Keita, meanwhile, has been unavailable since the Community Shield defeat of Manchester City because of a muscle issue.

Advertisement

In addition, there is hope that Luis Diaz will make his return to action in one of the friendlies. The winger hasn't featured since limping off with a knee injury in the Reds' 3-2 loss to Arsenal on 5 October.

Diaz has made a superb impact since arriving from Porto last January, having recorded 10 goals and eight assists in 38 outings.