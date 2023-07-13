Liverpool set Jordan Henderson ‘price’ as team-mate edges closer to transfer

Liverpool will reportedly demand a fee in the region of £20 million for Jordan Henderson.

The Reds skipper is wanted by Saudi Arabia club Al-Ettifaq - who are managed by Kop icon Steven Gerrard.

The Saudi outfit are prepared to more than double Henderson’s current wage said to be around £200,000 per week at Anfield and that he’s weighing up a switch. However, no formal offer is still to land on Liverpool’s door.

But should Henderson wish to leave, The Times suggests that the Reds will hold out for around £20 million. The 33-year-old has spent the last 12 years on Merseyside, having skippered the club to Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup glory.

Henderson made 43 appearances for Liverpool throughout last season although the summer arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £95 million have cast doubt as to whether he’ll be a regular starter in 2023-24.

Fellow midfielder Fabinho is also the subject of interest from the Gulf state, with Al-Ittihad ready to lodge a £40 million bid.

Meanwhile, Sepp van den Berg is closing in on a season-long loan to Mainz. The defender, 21, spent last term at Stuttgart and also had an 18-month spell with Preston North End.