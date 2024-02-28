The hard work has just begun for Liverpool as they strive to ensure 'Klopp's Kids' become assets at Anfield. That's the belief of Ian Wright, who has highlighted the importance of helping the Reds' youngsters, who helped the club over the line in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, take the next step.

Jurgen Klopp has been forced to dig deep into his squad over the last month or so with injuries hitting his first-team squad hard. A total of 11 senior men were missing on Sunday at Wembley, but the likes of Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns were able to slot in seamlessly and that fact left Klopp claiming the cup win was his most satisfying was a manager.

The youngsters were involved once more against Southampton on Wednesday night in the FA Cup with Lewis Koumas, assisted by Clark, bagging the opener at Anfield. The next step could be key for Liverpool, though, as they look to bring the aforementioned names into the first-team on a permanent basis.

"The thing is, what you want is for them to continue to progress in what they're doing," Wright told ITV when asked about the assets within Liverpool's academy. "That's the way you're able to make something on the asset. They're building assets but it's about their attitude, how they're going to move forward and what they can achieve."

Of the youngsters who have pulled on the Red shirt of late, Conor Bradley has been arguably the most impressive and Wright became the latest pundit to heap praise on the Northern Irishman.

"Well he's been fantastic," he added. "Obviously he played at right-back, we saw him before but even in that game [against Chelsea] he got forward and scored a goal, he's got no problems being in that last third of the pitch.

