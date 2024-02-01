Liverpool set to complete first deal of January transfer deadline day
Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio is closing in on a January transfer deadline day loan switch to Blackburn Rovers.
The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at French second-tier outfit USL Dunkerque. However, he returned in January after making just nine appearances in all competitions.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Koumetio, who joined Liverpool from Orléans in 2019, is now poised to complete a move to Blackburn to provide cover for the injured Hayden Carter. The Ewood Park club currently sit 18th in the Championship.
Last season, Reds midfielder Tyler Morton was loaned to Blackburn while Harvey Elliott enjoyed a highly successful spell at the Lancashire side in 2020-21.