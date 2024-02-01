Liverpool defender Billy Koumetio is closing in on a January transfer deadline day loan switch to Blackburn Rovers.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at French second-tier outfit USL Dunkerque. However, he returned in January after making just nine appearances in all competitions.

Koumetio, who joined Liverpool from Orléans in 2019, is now poised to complete a move to Blackburn to provide cover for the injured Hayden Carter. The Ewood Park club currently sit 18th in the Championship.