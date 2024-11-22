Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are set to make the move to Adidas for the start of next season.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool could announce their new kit deal as early as January, reports suggest.

The Reds are expected to make the switch to German manufacturer Adidas - having been with USA-based giants Nike since 2020. Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are among the European powerhouses whose jerseys are made by Adidas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are poised make the switch at the end of the season when their five-year contract with Nike expires. It is expected to net the Reds more than £60 million per year with bonuses. That will make their agreement more lucrative than Premier League rivals Arsenal’s.

Finance journalist Alex Miller wrote on the social media platform Bluesky: "Well-placed sources say #LFC will likely confirm the new kit deal in January... widely expected to be #adidas.

"The new #adidas deal is potentially worth over £60million a year to #LFC, once bonuses for shirt sales and performance are factored in (trophies, league position, Champions League, etc). #Arsenal's deal with #adidas is worth approximately £50million a year...”

Liverpool will return to Adidas for the first time since 2012. At the time, Adidas chief executive Herbert Hainer claimed the Reds were not representing value for money given the poor performances on the pitch. The Reds subsequently signed terms with US-based Warrior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The gap between their performance on the field and what the number should be is not in balance," Hainer told Bloomberg (via Sports Pro Media). "Then we said: 'OK we will not do it'. That's the end of the story. It all depends on the success and the effort and the popularity, the exposure on TV, revenue you can generate by merchandising.

"This all has to be brought in line between what you offer and what you get. We thought that what Liverpool were asking and what they were delivering was not in the right balance."