The Liverpool defender has struggled to make an impact during his loan spell in the EFL.

Liverpool will announce they have cut short a defender’s loan spell imminently, reports suggest.

The Reds confirmed that defender Rhys Williams is staying at Morecambe for the rest of the season, having made 25 appearances in all competitions for the League Two club. Williams is looking to get his career back on track, having had difficult spells Swansea City and Aberdeen, while he suffered an injury after joining Port Vale a year ago.

Liverpool will be encouraged by the 23-year-old playing regularly, although he’s highly unlikely to have a long-term future at Anfield. That’s despite helping the Reds qualify for the Champions League in the 2020-21 season during an injury crisis when Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip suffered long-term issues.

However, the Reds will be disappointed that Calvin Ramsay - very much signed with an eye towards the long term - has failed to make his mark at Wigan Athletic. The right-back joined Liverpool from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022 for a fee of £4.2 million. But Ramsay had a frustrating period with injuries during his maiden season and has struggled to build momentum since. He had unsuccessful loan spells at Championship side Preston North End and League One outfit Bolton Wanderers respectively last term, totalling just six appearances.

He joined Wigan in the summer hoping to play regularly and underline he has a future with Liverpool. But this term, he has made made a total of 12 outings for Shaun Maloney’s side and been omitted from the past nine League One squads.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have opted to recall the 21-year-old and he will be back at the club’s AXA Training Centre from today (Friday). Wigan have signed Josh Robinson on a permanent deal from Arsenal, which means Ramsay is now surplus to requirements. It is suggested that the Reds aim to fix Ramsay up with another loan later in the January transfer window.

Liverpool signed Ramsay against the backdrop of his fine 2021-22 season for Aberdeen. He was awarded SFWA Young Player of the Year and made his senior debut for Scotland. After moving to Anfield, legendary former manager Jurgen Klopp told of his excitement about Ramsay’s potential.

The German said: "﻿He is an outstanding talent. We scouted him over a lot of games and he did exceptionally well. For a young age - the way he plays - he is a real player. He is really involved in everything. He’s a real talent and I am really excited about him.

"When he arrived here, he had this issue with the back so he was out. Now I've seen him two or three times training, but it is the first few sessions. Now we know much more about him as a boy. He is outstanding, well-educated, friendly - a really good boy. Now we start working, that’s it. How it is for all of them in that age group: the sky is the limit.

"The start of his career was really good. Now we had that little interruption, but we are not done. We have to make sure we can work with him as much to give him the best chance of having the best possible career."