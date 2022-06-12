All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds look to build this summer.

Liverpool look set to be busy in the transfer market this summer.

Despite the window only being open for a short while, the Reds already look to making progress on a number of deals - both incoming and outgoing.

But with so much going on, it can be hard to keep up with all of the latest speculation.

With that in mind, here are Sunday’s transfer rumours involving Jurgen Klopp’s men...

Reds in Keita talks

Liverpool have opened talks with Naby Keita over a new contract, according to Football Insider.

The midfielder is entering the final year of his current deal at Anfield, but it would appear that club chiefs are eager to ensure that he stays on Merseyside beyond next summer.

Discussions are said to be underway over an extension, with a long-term agreement understood to be the Reds’ preference.

Liverpool near Ramsay deal

Liverpool are “set to reach an agreement” over the signing of Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the full-back for quite some time, but look to be on the verge of wrapping up a deal to bring the promising teenager to England.

As things stand, Romano claims that Liverpool are “confident” of wrapping up a deal, but are still a little way off matching Aberdeen’s £8.5 million valuation of the player.

Monaco lead Minamino race

AS Monaco are “leading the chase” to sign exit-bound Liverpool star Takumi Minamino this summer, according to The Times’ Paul Joyce.

A number of sides, including Premier League outfits Leeds United, Wolves, and Southampton, are understood to be interested in securing a deal for the Japanese international, who is expected to leave Anfield in the coming weeks.