The Nigerian forward is one of the most sought-after strikers in the world.

Former striker Emile Heskey believes that Liverpool should target Napoli’s Victor Osimhen next summer.

Osimhen, 24, is regarded as one of the most exciting forwards in Europe after he scored 26 times in the league to fire Napoli to the Serie A title last season.

He’s also started this season in fine form with six goals and one assist in 10 games and is being linked with a move away from Italy, including Anfield, which has sparked interest from fans.

Heskey spoke to luckyblock.com to discuss the reported transfer target for his former side, suggesting that the striker would be a perfect fit for the club.

“He’s a goalscorer,” he said. “I watched him in the Europa League when Napoli played against Leicester, and he just scored two goals out of absolutely nothing. I was scratching my head thinking, ‘how has he managed that?’ He’s obviously had his issues in Italy, and any player would like to come to the Premier League because it’s the best league in the world.

“Him being linked to Liverpool isn’t a surprise; would he fit into the way Liverpool play? 100%! He’s someone who can run in behind, stretch the game and play with his back to goal, so he’d definitely suit Liverpool and the way that they play. If he were available then it would definitely be something that I’d be looking at, if I were Jurgen Klopp.”

With Liverpool already boasting Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez as central striking options, it would suerly need at least one of those forwards to depart before it could even be possible to bring in Osimhen, which is unlikely.

The Nigerian’s relationship with the club is certainly questionable following their club’s social media incident earlier this season. Their club’s TikTok account mocked the forward after he missed a penalty which infuriated Osimhen who had looked to take legal action.

There were also reports that he was unhappy with the club after they prevented him from shooting a charity video for Africa as well as the fact the club have not publicly apologised for the TikTok video - which has added to lingering fears he will depart.