167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Liverpool sign £55m Wolves man and Barcelona starlet as FM24 predicts 2026 starting XI - gallery

We looked three years forward with Football Manager 2024 to see how the Premier League club have been getting on and what players they have signed.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 09:24 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 09:33 BST

Football Manager 2024 has been released live on Steam through early access and fans of the popular game are already sinking their teeth into the latest edition.

The series is now over 30-year old and an impressive worldwide database of clubs, players and staff gives gamers the opportunity to take charge of their beloved clubs and attempt to guide them to unprecedented successes. Just for fun, we simulated three years into the future with the new game to see how clubs across the Premier League and the rest of the world had fared.

Here is how the Liverpool starting XI looked in our simulation at the close of the 2026 summer transfer window:

Still Liverpool’s number 1 and still going strong with Brazil with Caoimhin Kelleher still waiting in the wings as his deputy

1. GK - Alisson

Club captain and defensive stalwart with an average rating of 7.05 over the past three seasons

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Andy Robertson remains at the club and has been first choice left back the past three years but the £11.75m signing from Fenerbache is being given his chance at the start of the new campaign

3. LB - Jayden Oosterwolde

Another stalwart of the Liverpool defence with an average rating of 7.07, he played every single league game in the 2023/24 and 2025/26 seasons

4. CB - Ibrahima Konate

