Liverpool sign £55m Wolves man and Barcelona starlet as FM24 predicts 2026 starting XI - gallery
We looked three years forward with Football Manager 2024 to see how the Premier League club have been getting on and what players they have signed.
Football Manager 2024 has been released live on Steam through early access and fans of the popular game are already sinking their teeth into the latest edition.
The series is now over 30-year old and an impressive worldwide database of clubs, players and staff gives gamers the opportunity to take charge of their beloved clubs and attempt to guide them to unprecedented successes. Just for fun, we simulated three years into the future with the new game to see how clubs across the Premier League and the rest of the world had fared.
Here is how the Liverpool starting XI looked in our simulation at the close of the 2026 summer transfer window: