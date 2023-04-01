Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
17 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
18 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
19 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
20 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
20 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Liverpool splash out £33 million in fees as Manchester United pay £9 million less

Liverpool agent fees between Febraury 2022 and January 2023 revealed.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 31st Mar 2023, 21:52 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Liverpool paid out more than £33 million in intermediary and agents fees between Febraury 2022 and January 2023.

The FA has released its list for intermediary and agents fees paid by clubs during the specified period via The FA's clearing account.

In total, the Reds paid out £33,691,782. That placed them third in the Premier League behind Manchester City (£51,563,571) and Chelsea (£43,160,072) while Manchester United (£24,726,374) were fourth.

Most Popular

In the specified period, the Reds signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay and Cody Gakpo on permanent deals - along with Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus.

Meanwhile, Liverpool handed new contracts to Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic. Manager Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff also signed fresh deals in that time.

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester CityChelsea