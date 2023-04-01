Liverpool agent fees between Febraury 2022 and January 2023 revealed.

Liverpool paid out more than £33 million in intermediary and agents fees between Febraury 2022 and January 2023.

The FA has released its list for intermediary and agents fees paid by clubs during the specified period via The FA's clearing account.

In total, the Reds paid out £33,691,782. That placed them third in the Premier League behind Manchester City (£51,563,571) and Chelsea (£43,160,072) while Manchester United (£24,726,374) were fourth.

In the specified period, the Reds signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay and Cody Gakpo on permanent deals - along with Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus.