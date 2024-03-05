Bournemouth have confirmed that Richard Hughes will leave the club at the end of the season amid links he will become Liverpool's new sporting director.

Hughes has served as the Cherries' recruitment chief since 2016 and oversaw the club's return to the Premier League in the 2021-22 season.

In his role, the likes of Nathan Ake, Callum Wilson, Dominic Solanke - joining from Liverpool - and Arnut Danjuma were all signed under his remit. Bournemouth currently sit 13th in the Premier League table having been tipped to be in a relegation battle after a slow start to the season.

Liverpool are currently aiming to find a new sporting director, with the vacancy currently free after the exit of Jorg Schmadtke in January. The Reds will want stability in the role following Julian Ward's departure in May 2023 just a year after succeeding the much-vaunted Michael Edwards.

Edwards has also been linked with a return but is said to want full control of football operations.

In a statement, Hughes - who has also been linked with Newcastle United and Chelsea - said: “Working for AFC Bournemouth has always been a source of great joy and pride for me. Initially representing the club as a player and then subsequently in a football leadership role, I count every moment I’ve spent here as a blessing.

“As technical director, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside some of the most talented and dedicated individuals the game can offer. It’s been ten challenging, enjoyable and rewarding years in this post.

“The journey we have been on, as a club, is nothing short of remarkable. Where we are currently, on and off the pitch, assures me the future is bright.

“In Bill Foley, AFCB has an owner who is as ambitious as he is smart and committed. In Neill Blake, the club has a top-tier CEO who has always made decisions which place the best interests of the club and its supporters before anything else.

“On the technical side, we have a group of players and coaching setup who complement each other perfectly. Andoni [Iraola] is one of Europe’s most exciting managerial prospects and the playing squad is arguably the best we’ve ever had. I’ve zero doubt that match days will continue to be exciting and entertaining for our fans.

“The club requires a healthy lead up time to plan for the summer and beyond so this is the right time to announce that I will be leaving at the end of the season.