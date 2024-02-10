Liverpool have made five changes for today's Premier League clash against Burnley at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp admitted that the Reds' camp had an outbreak of flu when speaking at his pre-match press conference. And goalkeeper Alisson Becker and defender Joe Gomez have been struck down by illness.

Caoimhin Kelleher deputises in goal for Alisson, with Andy Robertson making his first start since returning from a shoulder injury in the place of Gomez. Meanwhile, Jarell Quansah comes in for the suspended Ibrahima Konate to partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence, with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

In midfield, Wataru Endo is immediately restored to the starting line-up after returning from Asian Cup duty with Japan. Ryan Gravenberch drops to the bench, with Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister keeping their berths.

Up front, Darwin Nunez is back to lead the line after having a swollen ankle. which meant he was on the bench for last weekend's 3-1 loss at Premier League title rivals Arsenal. He is flanked by Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, with Cody Gakpo among the subs.

Kostas Tsimikas is back in the squad after recovering from a broken collarbone, however. There is also a spot for 18-year-old Lewis Koumas, who has been in prolific form for the academy this season.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Mac Allister, Diaz, Jota, Nunez