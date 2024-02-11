Liverpool had a quiet January transfer window but all signs are pointing to another busy summer. Last year, the Reds underwent a major engine room restructure after five senior midfield players left Anfield to start new chapters.

With a number of exit links being discussed for the end of the season, Liverpool could be preparing to splash the cash again. Some of their most notable signings over the last few seasons include Luis Díaz, Diogo Jota, and club record signing Darwin Núñez, who joined in 2022 for £85 million. Could they break their record transfer amount this summer?

Before any new arrivals or departures unfold though, let's take a look at how much Liverpool's current squad is worth. Using figure from Transfermarkt, we've compared the value of Jurgen Klopp's current team against the rest of the Premier League. See where the Reds rank in comparison to Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and others down below.

1 . 20th — Luton Town Squad value: €101.6m (£86.7m)

2 . 19th — Sheffield United Squad value: €146.8m (£125.4m)

3 . 18th — Burnley Squad value: €253.1m (£216.1m)

4 . 17th — Wolves Squad value: €302.7m (£258.5m)