Jorg Schmadtke's time as Liverpool sporting director has now come to an end following the culmination of the January transfer window.

The German joined the club last summer to fill the key backroom position. He succeeded Julian Ward, who spent just a year in the post having taken over from the much-vaunted Michael Edwards.

Schmadtke helped Liverpool navigate through a busy summer transfer window. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch were signed while Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were sold to Saudi Arabia clubs Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ittihad respectively.

Jurgen Klopp made the shock announcement that he'll leave as manager at the end of the season. Owners Fenway Sports Group's search to replace Klopp - who has transformed the club and won six major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League in the past eight years - is under way.

FSG must also appoint a new sporting director, with Schmadke's time now complete following the culmination of the transfer window that proved fairly quiet for the Reds.

Speaking last week, FSG president Mike Gordon said: “We would like to place on record our gratitude to Jorg for the important role he has played since joining Liverpool last summer.

“He has made a valuable contribution, both in terms of the support he provided to Jürgen Klopp and the assistance and guidance given to our outstanding football operations department.

“As well as departing with our appreciation for his efforts, we would also like to take this opportunity to offer Jorg and his family our very best wishes for the future.”

Schmadtke said: “Liverpool is a very special club so to have had the opportunity to work here has been a huge honour for me, even though I knew from the outset that it would only be for a short period.