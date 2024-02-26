Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One Liverpool star has made his intentions clear after Sunday's Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea. The Reds took the League Cup back to Merseyside thanks to a Virgil van Dijk header less than two minutes before the end of extra time.

Jurgen Klopp's men had to battle adversity aplenty, with Ryan Gravenberch's injury during the game adding to a lengthy injury list, leaving Klopp relying on many of the youngsters at his disposal. But Liverpool did get the job done in the end, and they left Wembley with another significant title.

There were many heroes of the cup final, and one of the many players who impressed was defender Ibrahima Konate, who has been an important part of Klopp's squad since arriving in 2021. The centre-back has not always been a starter, but he already knows what he needs to do if he wants to win a new contract ahead of his deal expiring in two years' time.

Speaking to Telefoot, the defender said after the final: "It's clear that I want to stay for a long time. Obviously, I want to achieve many things. What's important in staying here is to set the bar high."

Konate also spoke recently about his love for his boss, Klopp, and wanting to give the German a big send off this season. “Of course it was very emotional, because nobody expected this from the manager,” the defender told the club’s official website. “The world did not expect this! Everybody was surprised, but this is football, and football is crazy.