Ibrahima Konate. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate has returned to training while on France duty.

The defender was involved in a session with Les Bleus after linking up with their squad on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Konate has gone off on international duty after missing Liverpool's previous three games with injury. He pulled up early in the second half of a 5-1 victory over Sparta Prague in the Europa League earlier this month. Ahead of the 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final loss against Manchester United, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitted it was unlikely that the centre-back would be involved in the tie.

However, it appears that Konate is now over his issue. He was pictured training with France ahead of their friendly against Germany on Saturday.

France boss Didier Deschamps said via France24: "Ibou had some little niggling problems, he's coming off a season where he played a lot,"