Liverpool star returns to training after missing Man Utd as manager gives 16-word update
Ibrahima Konate has returned to training while on France duty.
The defender was involved in a session with Les Bleus after linking up with their squad on Monday.
Konate has gone off on international duty after missing Liverpool's previous three games with injury. He pulled up early in the second half of a 5-1 victory over Sparta Prague in the Europa League earlier this month. Ahead of the 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final loss against Manchester United, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitted it was unlikely that the centre-back would be involved in the tie.
However, it appears that Konate is now over his issue. He was pictured training with France ahead of their friendly against Germany on Saturday.
France boss Didier Deschamps said via France24: "Ibou had some little niggling problems, he's coming off a season where he played a lot,"
Liverpool will be hopeful that Konate can return to action when they face Brighton at Anfield on Sunday 31 March.