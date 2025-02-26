Liverpool face Newcastle in the Premier League and they’ll meet again at Wembley in two-and-a-half weeks.

Liverpool will be without three players when they welcome Newcastle United to Anfield in the Premier League tonight.

A win for the Reds will see them take another step closer to being crowned champions. They are currently 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, who have played one game fewer.

But they are in for a stern test when they face a Newcastle side who are fifth in the table and are in pursuit of Champions League qualification. After a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture at St James' Park last December, another enthralling showdown could ensue. And the game may prove to be another barometer before the Carabao Cup final.

The two sides will also meet at Wembley on Sunday 16 March. Liverpool are looking to regain their silverware after beating Chelsea 1-0 in extra-time last season. The Reds are also in pursuit of claiming the competition for a third time in four years.

The injury situation at Anfield is currently healthy. Joe Gomez recently had hamstring surgery after a recurrence of an issue and is set to be sidelined almost the rest of the campaign. Gomez, Liverpool's longest-serving first-team member is not be able to feature at Wembley.

And it appears that Conor Bradley could also face a race against time. The right-back started last year's Carabao Cup final triumph with Trent Alexander-Arnold out injured at the time. But a year later, it's Bradley who has a setback. He picked up his hamstring complaint in last week's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Slot has confirmed that Bradley is out for another 'few weeks'. With the Carabao Cup final just 18 days away, the Northern Ireland international indeed appears doubtful. Slot said: ““He is out for a few weeks. I cannot tell exactly how many but it is clear that he went off with a muscle injury and that it is going to take a while before he is back.”

Bradley had a hamstring injury earlier this season towards the end of a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League. That kept him out him out for four weeks in total. If he is unavailable for the same timeframe, the 21-year-old will indeed miss a chance to again experience a major final with Liverpool.

The other player, as things stand, who is injured is Tyler Morton. The 22-year-old midfielder has been confined to a bit-part role this term but has made three of his five outings on the road to Wembley. Morton had shoulder surgery earlier this month.