It’s fair to say that Sunday’s battle between Liverpool and Manchester City will have significant consequences on the Premier League title race. Who could have predicted at this stage of the season that the Reds, under a new head coach in Arne Slot after the exit of Jurgen Klopp, would be eight points clear at the summit? Who could have foreseen City’s recent capitulation, having won the past four top-flight crowns?

Etihad Stadium boss Pep Guardiola has already admitted Liverpool’s lead will be insurmountable should City fall to defeat on Merseyside. The gap would open to 11 points after just 13 fixtures.

Those involved will only have one focus; delivering a victory. Expect a full-blooded affair that the neutral will be relishing. However, heading into the game, Liverpool have two players who are walking a disciplinary tightrope. Alexis Mac Allister was magnificent in the 2-0 Champions League victory over Real Madrid and opened the scoring. He’s been a key cog in Slot’s midfield having to show tactical nous when to join Ryan Gravenberch to join a double-pivot or bolster attacking moves. But Mac Allister has picked up four bookings in the Premier League this season. As a result, he is sailing close to a suspension.

League rules mean that any player who receives five yellow cards in their team’s opening 19 fixtures must serve a one-match ban. Therefore, if Mac Allister is given a caution then he’ll have to sit out next week’s trip to Newcastle United. Should the Argentina international avoid a booking against City but be issued one at Newcastle then he’d be banned for the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday 7 December.

Ibrahima Konate is in the same position as Mac Allister, with the Liverpool centre-back being booked four times. However, Konate has been ruled out againdt City after hobbling off at full-time following the Madrid triumph. The France international posted on Instagram: “So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night.

“Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again. Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield. Inshallah we will keep going and I will support the team every step of the way.”