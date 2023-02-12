Liverpool star gives 25-word injury update when asked when he could return

Luis Diaz hasn’t played for Liverpool since October because of a knee injury.

Luis Diaz hopes to be back for Liverpool's Champions League clash against Real Madrid last month - but is being cautious about his return.

The winger has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the Reds' 3-2 loss against Arsenal in October.

Diaz suffered a setback during Liverpool's warm-weather training camp during the World Cup, which has prolonged his absence.

The Colombia international, who has made a profound impact since arriving from Porto for a fee of up to £50 million in January 2022, is now back running on the grass as he continues to work towards full fitness.

Diaz has been included in Liverpool's Champions League squad for the knockout stage despite his setback.

The Reds face Real Madrid in the last-16 first leg at Anfield on 21 February before the return clash takes place at the Santiago Bernabeu on 15 March.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Diaz did not commit he'd be available for the encounter in Spain - but will be optimistic to feature.

He said: “Let’s wait. Let’s wait to heal, just to see when I can come back to the pitch. If it’s Bernabau, it will be. No worries."