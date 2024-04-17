Alisson Becker suffered an injury during Liverpool's draw against Man City. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Alisson Becker has admitted he found it ‘really hard’ being on the Liverpool sidelines for an extended period.

The Reds goalkeeper has recently returned to action from a hamstring injury after being absent for two months. Alisson suffered a hamstring injury in training ahead of a 4-1 win over Brentford on 17 February.

Caoimhin Kelleher deputised for the Brazilian, helping Liverpool win the Carabao Cup and remain in the Premier League title race. But Alisson was back between the posts for Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.

The Reds now aim to turn around a three-goal deficit when they face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final second leg tomorrow night. Liverpool suffered a 3-0 loss at Anfield last week.

Alisson was on pre-match media duties ahead of the tie and told of his delight to be back in action. He said: “It was really hard for me. I am a guy that when I'm at home, injured or resting, I don't like to watch football because I get too excited and want to play. I want to be part of every game.

“I know it was impossible for me so I tried to do my best with my treatments and recovery. I spent a lot of time on a bed having treatment, spent a lot of time in the gym making work when I come back to be in good shape - maybe better than before.

