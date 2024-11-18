Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Virgil van Dijk has departed Holland’s training camp ahead of Liverpool’s fixtures against Real Madrid and Man City.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Netherlands have confirmed that Virgil van Dijk has left their international camp.

The Liverpool captain departs Holland’s squad along with Frenkie De Jong, with manager Ronald Koeman declaring the decision was ‘taken on medical grounds’. It means Van Dijk will not feature against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Nations League tonight, with the Netherlands already securing second spot in Group A3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 33-year-old skippered his country to 4-0 triumph over Hungary last weekend. Dutch media outlet Voetbal International suggests Van Dijk has been released from duty because of his busy schedule with Liverpool and has not sustained an injury.

A statement released by the Netherlands said: “Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong are not part of the squad for our final group stage game against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the #NationsLeague.”

Koeman added: “For both Frenkie and Virgil it is better for them to leave the training camp at this moment. That decision was taken on medical grounds with, of course, the interest of the players coming first.”

Van Dijk has been in imperious form with the Reds top of the Premier League and Champions League standings. He has helped Arne Slot’s side ship just six goals in the league while they are yet to concede in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are back in action when they make the trip to Southampton on Sunday. They then have a huge week as they face European champions Real Madrid (Wednesday 27 November) before facing Premier League title rivals Manchester City (Sunday 1 December).