Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson was forced off with an ankle injury during the first half of Scotland's friendly with Northern Ireland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

The Scotland captain went down under a challenge from Trai Hume and attempted to carry on but was unable to continue as he limped off with 37 minutes on the clock.

The left-back dislocated his shoulder while on international duty earlier in the season and missed 18 of Liverpool's games as a result. The Reds are back in action against Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend and it is unclear if Robertson will recover in time to be available for Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool manager does have other options at his disposal in the position, with Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez, with the latter stepping up strongly earlier in the campaign when both Robertson and Tsimikas were out with injury.

The games will start to come thick and fast for Liverpool once again as the Reds eye glory in the Premier League and Europa League. After their clash with Brighton, they have eight games in April with the possibility of a Europa League semi-final at the start of May. Trips to Old Trafford and Goodison Park to face Manchester United and Everton respectively are included in a busy and decisive April.

Robertson was not the only Liverpool player in action in Glasgow on Tuesday as right-back Conor Bradley started for a youthful Northern Ireland side. The Reds defender opened the scoring as he won possession close to the Scotland byline and his deflected shot looped in to give the visitors the lead in the first half. The defender looked to end the game unscathed as he was withdrawn by manager Michael O'Neill with 82 minutes played.